Bhopal: MP Farmer’s son breaks meet record in National tourney

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pole vaulter coming from a farmers’ family has created a new meet record in the ongoing 21st National Federation Cup Junior Under-20 Athletics Championships in Thiruvannamalai on Saturday.

Dev Meena, who earlier made headlines after creating the first national record in his home turf during the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (KIYG), again made it to the top podium with a meet record in the national tournament in the 5.00 metre pole vault jump in the national championships.

Meena broke the meet record of AK Sidharth, who created a record of 4.80m in 2019. But Meena missed the chance to create a national record this time.

Along with creating a meet record and winning a gold medal in the pole vault junior men's event, he also qualified for the Junior Asian Championships.

In this event, the third and fourth places were also grabbed by the MP athletes; Banti Rajesh Nath won bronze with a jump of 4.60 m, and Anshu Patel stood fourth with a pole jump of 4.60m.

Earlier, during KIYG 2022, when Dev established the record, he attempted three times to set a higher one but came up just short each time. He asserted, "My goal is not just to win a gold medal, but to set new records every time I perform. At this moment, my biggest competition is with myself".

Earlier, when asked why he can’t use a phone like his other teammates, Dev said, "I haven’t used any social media platform or my phone in months since my coach took away my phone so that I don’t get diverted from key targets".

