Bhopal: MP documentary screened in London

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A documentary ‘Soora So Pehchaniye,’ prepared by state government’s Punjabi Sahitya Akademi was screened at Indian High Commission's Nehru Centre, 8 South Audley Street, London, UK on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

The event was organised in collaboration with Punjabi Sahitya Akademi, Madhya Pradesh Sanskriti Parishad on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

Director of Punjabi Sahitya Academy, Neeru Singh Gyani said that a few days ago an email was received from the Nehru Art Centre London’s Indian High Commission to the Akademi for the documentary, which is made in Hindi with Gurmukhi subtitles.

Veer Bal Diwas is declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to salute the martyrdom of Guru Govind ji, Chhote Sahibzade Baba Fateh Singh and Baba Zorawar Singh. The documentary was screened for International Audience in UK on December 27 at 5 pm (UK time), Gyani added.