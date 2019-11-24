Bhopal: MP Commission quashes Dist Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum’s order

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has quashed order of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Harda district instructing the post office not to pay any further interest even after depositing beyond the prescribed limit of Rs 2 lakh in savings account in post office.

The complainants had deposited a sum of Rs 20,85,678 in post office in joint saving account up to December 30, 2008 but they were given only sum of Rs 2,917 as interest. The amount was obtained through monthly income certificates.

Complainants filed petition in district forum putting the post office in dock on ground of deficiency in services seeking for not providing interest on entire sum. They argued that passbook provided by post office does not bear any mention that no interest will be paid to depositors on excess amount—when amounts exceeded the limit of Rs 2 lakh.

Forum had allowed the complaint and directed post office to pay interest on entire deposited amount Rs 20,85,678 on the same rate as has been awarded on Rs 2 lakh.

In appeal before commission, appellant (post office) counsel Rajiv Jain argued that forum has committed error and material irregularity in awarding the interest on entire sum of Rs 20,85,678. It resisted the complainant stating that as per post office rules saving accounts ruling, 1981 and Gazettal Notification carried on February 28, 2000, the maximum limit for the amount to be deposited in saving account is sum of Rs 2 lakh only and further amount, which is deposited in saving account beyond this limit does not fetch the interest to the account holders. Therefore, Rs 2,917 as interest on maximum limit of Rs 2 lakh has already been paid to the complainant and he is not entitled for any further relief.

The commission, in its order, said that appellants cannot be fastened for deficiency in service in terms of law or contract. The impugned order is therefore, set-aside.