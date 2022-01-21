Bhopal: MP central zone discom recognizes Kolar as separate city division

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Zone Power Distribution Company on Friday recognized Kolar as a separate city division after reorganizing the city circle Bhopal and transmission maintenance circle Bhopal, said the company through a release.

Now Kolar city division will include the areas of Danishkunj City Zone, Bairagarh Chichli City Zone and Misrod Town Zone. The company has set up new distribution centres at Kajlikheda and Bagroda under Ratibad sub-division for rest of the village Panchayats that come under Kolar. It is noteworthy that the existing high-pressure Kolar sub-division city circle will still work under Bhopal division.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 11:52 PM IST