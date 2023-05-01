Bhopal: MP celebrates foundation day of other states for first time

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The foundation day of another state was celebrated for the first time in Madhya Pradesh following instructions of the Central Government.

The foundation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat was celebrated at Raj Bhawan in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present at the function.

The Central Government instructed all Raj Bhawans to organise the foundation of day of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. All Gujaratis and Maharashtrians were invited to the function.

Governor Patel said, “India is a symbol of unity in diversity.”

He further said Sardar Patel was the only person in the world who had merged such a large number of states.

Everyone has contributed to the development of Madhya Pradesh, Patel said.

Chouhan said he is the son-in-law of Maharashtra and got his preliminary education in a Gujarati school.

So, he has personal relationship with both the states, which have given birth to great personalities.

Cultural events of both the states were presented at the function.

Read Also Bhopal: Link Road 3 route jammed as over 500 health workers gather to demand permanent jobs in NHM