Bhopal: MP Board Class X exams from April 30, Class XII from May 1

BHOPAL: Examination for students of Classes X and XII of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will begin on April 30 and May 1, respectively. The MPBSE released the schedule on Saturday. Exams for all categories of students, including private and regular, will be held together. The exams will be held from 8am to 11am. Examinations for Class X will start on April 30 and conclude on May 15, while examinations for Class XII will start on May 1 and conclude on May 18.

No change in timetable: The MPBSE has stressed that the timetable will not change even if government declares a public holiday or district administration announces some local holiday. Students have been asked to reach the examination centre half an hour before the scheduled time at 7.30am. No student will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 7.45am. Answer copies will be distributed at 7.50am, while question papers will be distributed 5 minutes before the scheduled time at 7.55am. The MPBSE has prepared the exam timetable in a manner that exams are held almost every day without any gap. More than 18 lakh have filled the examination forms for the Board exams for Classes X and XII. About 10 lakh students are expected to appear for exams.