Bhopal: MP BJP VP accused Congress leaders of grabbing tribal lands

BHOPAL: While addressing media at BJP office on Sunday, BJP state vice president Ramlal Rotele accused Congress leaders of grabbing tribal lands in Madhya Pradesh.

Rotele said tribals are raising voice but because of political pressure, administration is not taking the issue seriously and consequently, tribals are moving from pillar to post for justice.

He demanded that Congress leader be disposed and land of tribal be taken back and action be taken against officials involved in fraud.

He claimed Congress MLA Bisahulal Singh allegedly grabbed land of Bhikamtaiya Kol of Sikaria village of Anuppur district. He claimed that Singh transferred land to his wife fraudulently. Bhikamtaiya Kol and her son Santosh Kol and family members were present during press conference.

He said Bhikhantaiya had 9 acre, of which the then Patwari Ramesh Singh purchased some part of land in 2007 but grabbed more land. On complaint, Ramesh transferred encroached land to his wife by hook or crook (taking thumb impression of Bhikhamtaiya on papers).

Besides, Congress leader Bisahulal Singh got rest of the land transferred to his wife fraudulently. Bhikhantaiya complained, in vain, to collector, SP amonf others. Ultimately, he contacted Rotele with evidence.

Rotele demanded immediate termination of the said patawari from job and land be returned to Bhikhamtaiya.