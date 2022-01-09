Bhopal: MP becomes safe haven for criminals, Congress demands inquiry

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The arrest of two main culprits behind Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai Apps having Madhya Pradesh connection has raised questions over deteriorating law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh.

MP has become save haven for dreaded criminals and an inquiry should be constituted in it, demanded the Congress.

First, a student of VIT University in Sehore district, Neeraj Vishnoi was arrested in connection with the Bulli Bai App and now another person Aumkareshar Thakur from Indore was arrested by the police on charge of creating Sulli Deals App. These instances clearly prove the Madhya Pradesh is turning into safe haven for the criminals, said Congress spokesperson, Narendra Saluja.

It has been observed that most of the sensational and most talked about crimes are connected with Madhya Pradesh. The way main culprits are being caught from Madhya Pradesh that proves that such criminals are being sheltered in MP.

Dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey from Uttar Pradesh was caught from Ujjain. Pakistan’s ISI agent Dhruv Saxena was also nabbed from Madhya Pradesh, added Saluja.

Congress has demanded an inquiry as to why most of the criminals are being caught from MP and who are the people providing shelter to such criminals, demanded the Congress.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 02:07 PM IST