Bhopal: MP athlete bags gold after bronze at All India Inter-University Athletics Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradeshís Parvez Khan clinched gold medal at All India Inter-University Athletics Championship on Friday after winning a bronze on Thursday, said MP Athletics Academy. The championship being held in Mangalore in Karnataka.

Khan bagged the gold in 800-metre race, reaching the finish line in 1:52:43 minutes.

Mangalore University's athlete Devaiah TA finished second in 1:52:63 minutes and Irfan from Nehru Gram University finished third in 1:52:84 minutes.

Khan not only won the bronze in the 1500-metre race on Thursday but also broke the meet record, finishing the race in 3:48.39 minutes.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:10 AM IST