Bhopal: Movie screening, Master Class at Vishwarang

BHOPAL: Movies ‘Padma Sachdeva’ and Sharyaar were screened on Tuesday- the second day of Vishwarang Film festival.

The film festival is part of the second edition of literary event ‘Vishwarang Mahotsav-2020,’ organised by Rabindranath Tagore University, Bhopal. The event is being organised by virtually due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Directed by Uma Vasudev, a movie ‘Padma Sachdeva,’ is based on the life of Padma Sachdeva, the first modern woman poet of the Dogri language. She has also received the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award in 2001, and the Kabir Samman for poetry for the year 2007-08 given by Government of Madhya Pradesh. A movie’ based on Indian musician Sheryaar's life.

Directed by Gurmeet Sapaal, a science film "Nagaland is changing" was screened which showcases relation between forests and people of Nagaland. Some short films like 'Jari waala Aasman,' directed by Aasif Moyal, 'Anti Hero,' directed by Siddhu Das. And 'Rukhsana,' directed by Mohammed Jorjis were screened. This film is about a girl Rukhsana who wants to study and live her life but faces many problems. The programme ended with the presentation of specially invited film, 'Painting life'. This film was made in 2018 and was directed by Dr.Biju.