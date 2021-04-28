Bhopal: Moved by pathetic scenes on social media, Javed converts his auto into an 'ambulance' with oxygen

Bhopal: Charity does not require money, it requires spirit. An auto owner, Javed Khan, has converted his auto into a mini-ambulance— and that, too, with oxygen—and is offering it for free to Covid patients.

“I was moved by the pathetic scenes on social media where people couldn’t get ambulances to reach the hospital. People are dying for want of oxygen. I couldn’t resist and did ‘jugaad’ (Bhopali slang for temporary arrangement) and fixed an oxygen cylinder on my auto,” said Javed Khan, who lives in the Bagh Farhat Afza locality of Bhopal.

When asked how much it cost to add extra facilities for patients, he humbly declined to answer. ‘Bas sab, Allah vaaste kar rahe hai (Doing it in the name of Allah),” replies Javed. But he did add that he had to sell off the wedding gold chain he had gifted his wife at the time of marriage to fit the extra accessories.

Javed has two daughters and a son in his family. All of them are studying. When asked about the charges for carrying patients, he was almost irritated and asked whether anyone could ask for money from people who were already facing so much trouble.

Javed says that anyone can call him from any locality in Bhopal and he would reach there in no time. He said that he had also given his phone number to several groups engaged in social service.

“Don’t you feel scared of Covid infection?” He replies, “I take all precautions, but the bigger question is, if all of us start thinking like this, who’ll help the patients in need?”