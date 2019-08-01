Bhopal: MoU signed: 1,000 children to get free treatment for heart ailment every year

BHOPAL: The National Health Mission (NHM), Satya Sai Prashanti Medical Services and Research Foundation have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for treatment of children suffering from heart ailments.

The Mou was signed in presence of Chief Minister Kamal Nath at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

According to the MoU, 1,000 children will be provided with free treatment for heart-related ailments by the Foundation every year. Public health and family welfare minister Tulsi Ram Silavat was also present on the occasion.

Nath said the government is committed to the treatment of children suffering from heart ailments. He said the state government is providing free treatment to such children to free them of heart- related problems.

According to the MoU, free camps will be organized under Child Heart Treatment Scheme for children up to 18 years by Satya Sai Prashanti Medical Services and Research Foundation with the support of NHM. Through the camps, children suffering from heart ailments will be identified and treated free of cost.

The MoU was signed by director of NHM Chhavi Bharadwaj and managing trustee of Satya Sai Prashanti Medical Services and Research Foundation Manoj Bhimani.