Bhopal: Mother’s prayer answered as man reported missing 36 years back reunited with family in Uttar Pradesh

Bhopal: Reported missing for 36 years, a man who is said to be of unsound mind found wandering in rural areas of Bhopal was reunited with his family in Uttar Pradesh, thanks to painstaking efforts made by a policeman from Bhopal, according to police.

During this long period, said police, the man lost his father. His siblings and mother Shivdulari Devi had lost all hopes of seeing him alive thinking he was already dead, though the mother continued to pray to the God to send her son back home if he was alive. The 77-year-old woman’s prayers were finally answered.

Police constable Mahendra Singh then posted with Ashoka Garden police station visited Parwalia police station, both police stations in Bhopal, about one-and-a-half months back when he had a chance meeting with the man who was wandering about in the area.

The man dubbed as mentally ill by local people uttered his name as Kamlesh Yadav when asked by the cop. When asked about his native village he uttered two words - Sukaiti and Ghazipur. The man also told the cop that he was lost and didn’t know where his parents or siblings were.