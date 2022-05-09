Bhopal: Mothers of Divyangs feted, children present dances

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Umang Gauravdeep Welfare Society felicitated mothers of Divyangjans (differently-abled ) at the auditorium of Kukkut Bhavan in the city on Mother's Day on Sunday.

In all, nine women Divya Jain, Pushpa Devi Jain, Krishna Gurjar, Bhagawati Yadav, Sita Nema, Abhilasha Jain, Uma Goswami, Smitra Singh and Sunita Paroha were felicitated.

Besides the felicitation, dance competition was also organised in which mothers performed with their children, which enchanted the audience. Some groups of mothers and girls also presented dances.

Umang Gauravdeep Welfare Society has been working for the last 17 years to hone their skills along with addressing health, education, employment needs of differently-abled. The Society has been honouring mothers of those differently-abled persons who have achieved a place in the society on their own on Mother's Day for past 4 years. They are now self-reliant, some are doing jobs and some are doing business.

