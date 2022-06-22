Bhopal: Mothers, children to be feted on SOS Foundation Day on June 23

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of SOS Foundation Day, which is observed in the memory of the founder of SOS Balgram, late Dr Harman Gaminar, a function will be organised in SOS Balgram in Piplani on June 23.

At the function, mothers who take care of the children in Balgram and children who grew up from here and are doing remarkable work in their respective fields will be honoured. The chief guest will be Brijesh Chauhan, Member of Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Commission.

Village Director Vipin Das said Meera Sharma would be honoured for her 29 years of selfless, dedicated work. She joined SOS Village Bhopal in 1993. Apart from this, 18 youths of Balagram who have done exceptionally well and are making a living through various jobs efficiently and are exceptionally well in their fields of education, IT, social work, customer service and hotel industry will also be felicitated. Cultural programs will also be presented by children.