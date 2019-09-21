Bhopal: More women involved in nexus, say officials

BHOPAL: The number of women involved in the honey trapping case is not limited to the four arrested so far; several other women have been questioned in this connection and more arrests are likely, police sources said on Friday.

The sleuths of crime branch have information about two such women, who live in MP Nagar Zone 1, and are believed to be linked to the nexus. According to sources, these two women are aged 28 and 24 years and are relatives.

The residents of the area are aware of their activities, but they have never been arrested so far as they. The district police too have questioned a few other women in this connection.