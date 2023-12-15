Bhopal: More Than Half Of Green Belts Yet To Be Made Encroachment Free

National Green Tribunal | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The anti-encroachment drive launched to clear illegal occupation and structures from the city's green belt remain suspended for days. The authorities claim that the government employees were busy with election related work so the drive was paused for a while but it would soon resume.

The drive which was launched at the end of November could only be carried out for not more than 4 days. During the drive not even one-third of the identified encroachments could be removed.

Complying with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, the district administration had identified 692 encroachments in the city’s greenbelts and a drive was launched at November end. So far merely 216 encroachments have been cleared.

ADM Harendra Naraian informed Free Press, “As employees were busy in counting and other elections related work the drive was suspended for a while. The district administration will resume the drive to clear the encroachments from the green belts. All illegal structures and occupants will be removed from the city’s green belt.”

Earlier, district collector Asheesh Singh had issued instructions to form a team of the departments and concerned agencies including Municipal Corporation, PWD, CPA and forest department and begin with the clearing the encroachments.

Encroachments have been removed from the greenbelts in areas of Kolar Tehsil, stretch from Banskhedi to Cancer Hospital, Asaram Bapu Square to IT Park Bairagarh, 11 --Mile Bypass, Neelbad, Barkheda Nathu, Khajuri Bypass and Saket Nagar.

Maximum encroachments were found on the green belts in Ayodhya Nagar Bypass Road, in stretch between Neelbad and Mughalia Chhap, Patel Nagar Bypass and 11 Mile Road, Karond Bypass Road from Bhanpura Square to Asharam Bapu Square