Bhopal: More than 100 professors in different colleges in the city test Covid-positive

Bhopal: More than 100 professors have tested corona-positive in various colleges in the state capital. Almost an equal number of professors have quarantined themselves after their family members tested positive.

Staff members of almost all colleges in the state capital are under much stress after many of their colleagues tested corona-positive. About 16 members from the academic staff of Maharani Laxmibai (MLB) College have tested corona-positive so far.

According to a staff member of Benazir College, 8 professors were found corona-positive recently. About a dozen professors have been in the grip of corona in Sarojini Naidu Girls’ College and about the same number of academic staff has tested positive in Hamidia College, as well.

According to an estimate, about 135 professors have tested corona-positive from various colleges so far. Moreover, more than 100 professors have placed themselves under quarantine after some of their family members tested positive. Similarly, non-teaching staff in colleges in Bhopal have also come under the grip of the coronavirus.

At present, professors are engaged in updating of assignment numbers, besides taking online classes. The department of higher education had already postponed the examinations that were scheduled to be held in April. They have now been deferred till May.

A section of the professors has demanded that the department of higher education impose 50% of staff presence in colleges as had been done last year. This duty-on-rotation basis would provide much relief to the professors under stress, said a member of the professors’ association, wishing not to be named. “If more professors come under the grip of the deadly disease, conducting examinations in May would be more challenging,” he said.

Reports of the deaths of several professors and their family members have also emerged from across the state which has added to their panic.