Bhopal: More cases don't mean surge in crime, says IG Deepika Suri

3rd NLIU National Conference on Gender and Law begins

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More cases don’t mean a surge in crime but it means a surge in recognition of the same, said Inspector General (IG), Narmadapuram, Deepika Suri.

‘No amount of legal change will be enough since gender disparity cuts across societal classes and to bring an end to the same women need to be valued at home in the first place,’ she added.

Suri was speaking at the inaugural function of the two-day ‘3rd NLIU National Conference on Gender and Law,’ organised by The Gender Justice Cell at National Law Institute University, Bhopal in collaboration with the department of political science. The conference was organised to commemorate the occasion of the ‘Centenary abolishing the ban on women from practising law.’

Chief guest Meera Singh, director and editor of Sameera Samvedna Samiti spoke on Domestic Violence Act. She, however, expressed remorse that it is marred by problems. Despite the beautiful idea of Ardhanarishwar still India sees unequal representation of women in various spheres, she added.

