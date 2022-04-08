Bhopal: More 88 registries found in possession of official

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-registrar Jai Singh Sikarwar and his aide Diwakar Dwivedi who were caught by the Economic offences wing team on April 5 for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe, in Shahdol have been sent to jail, said the officials on Thursday.

EOW, SP Virendra Jain told Free Press that a complaint was filed by the service provider Rajesh Mishra on April 4 against Sikarwar, the sub-registrar posted at registration office Shahdol. The official was demanding Rs 2 lakh to issue property registration documents. The complainant told police that he helps the people to get their land and property registered. The official was demanding the money for the registration work.

Sikarwar had asked his aide Dwivedi to hand over the papers and in return take Rs 1 lakh from the complainant, said police. A team of EOW nabbed Dwivedi when he was accepting the cash. Police also arrest Sikarwar. During the search EOW team found 88 property registration documents at the office. The duo had kept the documents with them as they wanted to extract money from the people as commission. The investigating agency has seized the documents. The registries will be handed over to the people in whose name they were made.

It has come to fore that Sikarwar had hired Dwivedi as his personal secretary. He himself used to pay his salary. Dwivedi used to handle the entire monetary transactions of Sikarwar.

The SP added that both of them have been sent to jail after the court orders.

