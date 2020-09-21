Bhopal: Monster mom, paramour fall into police net, confess throwing her nine-month-old daughter into Upper Lake

BHOPAL: On the run, the 23-year-old woman, who had allegedly killed her daughter by tossing her into the Upper Lake, and her paramour were arrested from Halalpur bus stand on Monday afternoon. The duo were planning to escape as they had come to know that police were looking for them. They were waiting for public transport when cops nabbed them. Police are also quizzing them to find where they were staying for these two days.

Talaiya police had found a body of a 9-month-old girl in Upper Lake near Sheetala Mata temple on Friday morning. After the girl identity was established, police had launched a hunt for her mother Sonam Chaurasia and paramour Shivam with whom she had eloped from Obaidullahganj on Wednesday. Police said that the woman killed her daughter and was fleeing from Bhopal along with her paramour. The woman confessed to have killed her daughter by throwing into the lake. The woman said she wanted her daughter to die as there was no one else to look after her once she was not around.

On being quizzed, Sonam told police that her husband would regularly beat her up and unable to bear that anymore she left her home and eloped with her paramour. Sonam also claimed that after she threw her child she wanted to end her life as well and attempted jumping into the lake but her sandal got struck in the railing and the onlookers then came running to her thus failing her suicide bid.

The woman said her husband would beat her up and whenever she sought help from her parents she didn't get any support. The woman said that she saw no other way but to sever all ties with her husband and so she decided to leave the house. She took her daughter along and eloped with her paramour Shivam Kushwaha, 22, also from Obaidullahganj. She claimed that she wanted to end life along with her daughter and Shivam but failed to do so.