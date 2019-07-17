Bhopal: ‘Monsoon’ to cloud state BJP, says law minister

BHOPAL: Law and legal affair minister PC Sharma refuted the BJP claim that the political developments in Karnataka and Goa would impact the Madhya Pradesh government.

The ‘monsoon’ progressing from Karnataka and Goa will not affect the Madhya Pradesh government but will definitely disturb the clouds of BJP, said the minister while talking to media here on Tuesday. “Many BJP MLAs have met the chief minister Kamal Nath and are keen to join the party,” claimed the minister.

The minister was refuting the ‘prediction’ of senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra who apparently hinting at a possible change of rule in MP had stated in Assembly that “monsoon” has progressed from Goa and is soon reaching Madhya Pradesh via Karnataka.

He also spoke on the Sita Mata temple in Sri Lanka been proposed by the previous BJP government. The BJP government did nothing to construct the temple and now they are questioning the Congress of not taking any initiation in the matter, said the minister.

He further assured that government was committed to construct the Ram Van Gaman Path | from Chitrakoot to Amarkantak and other places where the lord Ram visited.

The minister also accepted that demand to establish High Court Bench in the state capital is being raised for last many years.