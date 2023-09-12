Bhopal: 'Monsoon To Become Active Again,' Says Met office

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another low pressure area is likely to form over north and north-west Bay of Bengal shortly. The monsoon will become active again after a brief pause.

According to meteorological department, central and eastern parts will have another round of monsoon bursts, second one in quick succession. Remnant of the earlier low-pressure area is re-curving and now lies as a cyclonic circulation over north-west Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Uttar Pradesh. This weather system will weaken further and move eastward. Finally, the diffused cyclonic circulation will merge with yet another low-pressure area, likely to form over Bay of Bengal.

Earlier, the low-pressure area had revived the dying monsoon, covering eastern and central parts of the country. A repeat performance is likely, commencing midweek and continuing till next midweek. A cyclonic circulation is expected to form over north-west Bay of Bengal.

On the merger with the remains of earlier cyclonic circulation, the weather system will turn into a low-pressure area in the same region on September 13.

The broad cyclonic circulation of low pressure will develop an east-west oriented trough and will dictate the positioning of the eastern half of the monsoon trough.

The trio of low pressure, monsoon trough and shear zone will control and direct the monsoon activity for over one week.

Active to vigorous monsoon conditions will sweep Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Like the previous weather systems, this monsoon low also will not travel deep in western and northern parts of the country. Central parts will receive heavy to moderate rain.

