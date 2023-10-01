Bhopal: Monsoon Makes An Exit Leaving State With ‘Below-Average’ Rain

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon has started to withdraw from Madhya Pradesh and within a week, the withdrawal will be completed. There is 0.4% deficit --below the normal rainfall in the state. In a year marked by El Niño conditions, the southwest monsoon remained subdued to some extent, resulting in “below-average" cumulative rainfall.

Eastern part of the state recorded 4% deficit rainfall while western region had 3% surplus rainfall. Eastern part recorded 998.6mm while its normal rainfall stands at 1043.4mm. Similarly, western region recorded 904.7mm of rainfall, the normal rainfall here is 877.3 mm.

Senior meteorological department officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “ South-west monsoon has already started withdrawing from Morena and Sheopurkalan and within three to four days, withdrawal will start from Gwalior, Chambal and Ujjain division. Within a week, the monsoon will totally withdraw from Madhya Pradesh. Guna, Ashok Nagar, Damoh, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi recorded deficit rainfall. While, other districts recorded above the normal rainfall.”

The month of July was the best performer and also saviour from a possible disaster. The month compensated for the shallow performance of June ending with a deficit rainfall. The monsoon had earlier made a delayed start and was sluggish in the initial phase. Half way through the season, with the collapse of August, the core monsoon month, the state was sinking and plunging into an abyss of drought and despair.

Courtesy, good number of monsoon systems over Bay of Bengal in September, timely revival of monsoon saved the state from the scare of yet another drought. Signs of El Nino were quite visible, much before the season commenced. Some “positive factors" mitigated some of the deficiency caused by El Niño conditions this year, which ended up providing “near normal" precipitation.

18% deficit in Bhopal, Indore sees 48% surplus

Bhopal recorded 18% deficit rainfall. The district recorded 785.5mm rainfall, much below the normal rainfall of 956.2mm. Indore recorded 48% surplus rainfall. The Normal rainfall stands at 868.1mm, however the district recorded 1283.3mm rainfall.

