Bhopal: Monsoon extends its stay, October to begin on rainy note

BHOPAL: After a long time, Madhya Pradesh is expected to enjoy an extended Monsoon this season. Moderate to heavy rains will continue over the state until month end.

While October too will began on a rainy note. According to Meteorological department, usually, monsoon starts to withdraw from Western parts of Madhya Pradesh but this time, however rains will continue over the entire state of Madhya Pradesh until at least the first week of October.

The state has been witnessing on and off rains for quite some time now. These showers have been of varied intensity ranging from light to heavy in many parts.

Singrauli recorded 140mm rainfall while Khargone and Betul recorded 70mm in the last 24 hours. Gur, Tikamgarh, Lahar, Bhikangaon, Pandhana each recorded 60mm.

Guna witnessed 46 mm, while Indore saw 38 mm of rainfall. Heavy showers were also seen in Satna to the tune of 50 mm. Moderate showers were seen in Gwalior at 15 mm.

However, in Bhopal, the sun will continue to play hide and seek. It was a sultry Tuesday morning in the national capital. While it was bright and sunny in some parts of the city, a few pockets experienced light rain.