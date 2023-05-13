Bhopal: Monsoon a month away, no sight of cleaning of nullah

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hardly one month left for the onset of monsoon, but Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration is yet to begin cleaning and desilting of nullah and stormwater drains in the city to check waterlogging and flooding. Monsoon usually arrives in the second week of June. The civic body has a herculean task of ensuring pre-monsoon cleaning of around 300 nullah across 85 wards of the city. The nullah cleaning drive lunch during summers seems to be not a priority for the administration as for now as all eyes are set on scoring better in the upcoming Swachh-Survekshan 2023.

Every year, many areas including posh colonies face waterlogging and flooding during rains because of choked drains and overflowing nullahs. The clearing of the encroachments along the nullah and on drains is also one of the major tasks before the civic authorities. BMC Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki said, Hardly one month is left for the monsoon but the cleaning drive has not yet been launched.

There are around 300 nullahs in Bhopal. Generally, with the onset of summer, BMC launches a drive to clean drains and nullah. Encroachments are cleared to prevent flood-like situations. Besides, there is no nullah cleaning gang in any of the 19 zones in Bhopal. In the absence of the cleaning gang, the safety gears, masks, gloves, spade and other required tools and equipment are all lying at the civic body, she added.

Will complete work with a month

BMC has not launched the drive so far but the civic body will complete the task before the onset of monsoon as work for the Swachh-Survekshan 2023 is underway. Encroachment on the drains and nullaha by slum dwellers has been one of the major causes for clogged drains and overflowing nullahs . Kishan Suryavanshi, chairman BMC