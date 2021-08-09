Bhopal: Monitor academic calendar in private universities, says Chancellor Mangubhai Patel

BHOPAL: Governor and Chancellor Mangubhai Patel said regulatory commission should play an effective role in protecting interest of students in private universities. The commission should actively cooperate and offer guidance for effective implementation of National Education Policy in private universities.
Governor was reviewing the works of Private University Regulatory Commission at Raj Bhavan here on Monday. Patel said Commission should monitor the academic calendar of private universities. It should be ensured that examinations are held on time. The evaluation work should be completed within stipulated time period. Also, examination results should be declared on time.
He said year-wise information about number of university students and their placement status should also be maintained. Placement cells should be set up in all universities. He said there is need to make online arrangements to address problems of students and teachers.
He stressed on upgrading existing courses, improving research and innovation in view of National Education Policy. “Efforts should be made to reach out to deprived and disabled youths so they receive education. This can be done by setting up scholarship fund by industries, private charitable institutions, conducting courses through online medium,” Patel added.
According to National Education Policy, efforts should be made to integrate inter-subject courses with existing ones. Private universities should be encouraged to improve infrastructure and achieve higher grading.
Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission chairman Bharat Sharan Singh, secretary Dr KP Sahu and other officials were present at the meeting.
