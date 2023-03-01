e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Monisha selected for football India team camp

She is the daughter of a retired army officer from Bhopal. Monisha had amazed everyone with her skills when she scored eight goals in three matches at Khelo India National Games.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Footballer Monisha will be part of Under-17 Indian Football Team Camp. She is the daughter of a retired army officer from Bhopal. Monisha had amazed everyone with her skills when she scored eight goals in three matches at Khelo India National Games. There, she was the only footballer from Madhya Pradesh to add eight goals to her tally.

Monisha was selected for Indian team camp after clearing the second phase of selection process for Indian football team. The second phase was organised by the All-India Football Federation in Indore from February 22 to 24, in which 92 footballers from different states participated.

There are 25 sports disciplines including football in Khelo India Youth Games 2021. five new indigenous sports, mallakhamb, gatka, kalaripayattu, thang-ta and yogasana, have been added to the sports list for the 2021 edition.

