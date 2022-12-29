Bhopal: Money siphoned off from account reimbursed

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber crime branch officials of Bhopal emerged successful in providing reimbursement of Rs 3 lakh to a man, from whose account, the said amount was siphoned off on late Wednesday night.

The complainant was identified as Zakir, who approached the cyber crime police on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, alleging that he had received an SMS to redeem bonus points. He clicked on the link, after which he received another SMS containing a One-Time Password (OTP) and Rs 3 lakh were debited from his account.

The cyber officials swung into action swiftly and contacted the bank where the complainant owned an account. With the cooperative efforts of the merchant, the said amount was reimbursed into his account.

The cyber crime branch officials stated that in the current year, an amount worth as much as Rs 1.5 crore has been refunded to the people, who fell prey to cyber frauds.