Bhopal: Moms desperately look for schools to reopen

BHOPAL: Vandana Singh Parihar is desperately waiting for the schools to reopen. No, she doesn’t own a school nor is she is a teacher. She runs a boutique and is the mother of a class nine student. She finds herself overburdened. She has to run the household without maids (who are not coming due to Covid), manage her boutique and supervise her son’s online classes. “I don’t have a moment for myself,” she told Free Press.

And Vandana is one of the scores of mothers in the city who don’t know what to do with their children staying at homes the whole day. Schools in the city are closed for almost five months now. And that has become a nuisance for the mothers. Besides their usual work, they have to double up as teachers. As for the fathers, they conveniently leave for their offices in the morning and are back late in the evening.

“A teacher sitting at a remote location can supervise the children only so much. She cannot pull them up, she cannot punish them,” says Sucheta Singh, who has two daughters – one a student of class six and the other of class nine.

The online classes of her daughters begin at 8 am and continue till 1.30 pm. But that doesn’t mean any respite for her. “They play all sorts of tantrums. My younger daughter sometimes switches off the video so that her ma’am cannot see them. At other times, she simply deletes the homework given to her. And of course, both fall asleep during the classes. I have to make countless rounds from the kitchen to the place where they are studying to ensure that everything is fine,” she says.