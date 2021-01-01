Bhopal: Mohe panghat pe Nandlal chhed gayo re....

Bhopal: Some popular song of classic film Mughal-e-Azam like Mohe panghat pe Nandlal chhed gayo re, Jab pyar kiya to darna kya and Madhuban mein Radhika nache re were presented Barelal Brass Band from Narsinghpur at the Tribal Museum in the city on Friday evening

The concert was part of the program series ‘Gamak’. Under the direction of Mohanlal Malviya, 27 artists of the 70-year-old band of the state presented some more evergreen Hindi films songs on different traditional musical instruments Malviya, which earned a huge rounds of applause from audience who were presented in limited numbers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

These film songs were Rang basanti-rang basanti mastana mausam aa gaya, Hothon pe aisi baat, Saanson ki mala, Mere dholna, Tumhe dekhti hun to lagta hai aise, Aage bhi jane na tu, Ajeeb daastaan hai yen, Jaye aap kahan jayenge and Kuhu-kuhu bole koeliya.

The band was formed in 1939 by musician Barelal from Narsinghpur and till now the band is being active and presents its shows on various occasions like festivals and weddings. The innovation the band brings into their compositions keeping the purity of the classical ragas alive makes them different from other composers and musical bands.