Bhopal: Mohanty, Reddy among 27 officers to retire this year

BHOPAL: Chief Secretary SR Mohanty and 27 IAS officers will retire in 2020.

A 1982-batch batch IAS officer Mohanty will retire in March and the new CS will take over in April.

The 1984-batch officers Alok Shrivastava and Jaideep Govind who are on deputation to the Centre will retire in June and September, respectively.

Additional Chief Secretary PC Meena whose name has figured in honey-trap episode is retiring in June.

Similarly, 1985-batch officer and agriculture production commissioner Prabhanshu Kamal and ACS of water resources department M Gopal Reddy will retire in September.

A 1987-batch IAS officer and chairperson of the board of secondary education Salina Singh will retire in July, and a 1988-batch officer SPS Parihar, who is on deputation to the Centre, is retiring this month only.

A 1993-batch officer Ramesh Thete who has kicked up several disputes is retiring in July.

Thete was dismissed from services for allegedly taking bribe. Although Thete obtained a stay order from the court against the termination of his services, he has not been promoted to the post of PS.

Thete opened a front against the chief minister and some of the officers during the BJP rule.

Lokayukta which has 27 cases against Thete sought permission from the government for his prosecution, and after his retirement, a challan will be made against him.

Secretary to the Governor and a 2000-batch officer Manohar Dubey and secretary in the Public Service Commission, Renu Pant, are retiring in February and April, respectively.

A 2001-batch officer and commissioner of Gwalior, MB Ojha, will retire in October.

Similarly, Ashok Bhargava and Rajendra Singh will retire in August and February, respectively.

Two other officers Janak Jain and Mahesh Choudhary will retire in September.

A 2002-batch officer and commissioner of Jabalpur, RK Mishra, will retire in November. RB Prajapati will retire in March.

A 2003-batch officer NS Parmar will retire in July and Prakash Jangre in June.

In the same way, 2004-batch officers PR Katrolia and Ajay Sharma are retiring in March, and Bhagat Singh Kulesh will retire in November.

A 2006-batch officer and commissioner of Rewa Nagar Nigam, Sabhajeet Yadav, who kicked up a row by writing a letter to former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will retire in April.

Similarly, Ravi Dafaria and collector of Ashoknagar, Manju Sharma, a 2007-batch IAS officer, will retire in June. Shrikant Pandey will retire in September.

1990-batch officers to become ACS

As many officers getting the pay-scale of the chief secretary will retire, the 1990-batch officers will get an opportunity to become ACS. The officers belonging to this batch are Rajesh Rajora, SN Mishra and Ashwini Rai who will become ACS.