Bhopal: Modi Gives Poll-Win Mantra To MP LS Members

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Members of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in Delhi on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Modi told the MPs how to win an election. According to sources, Modi told them to reach people, know their problems and solve those issues. Unless they reach the people and tell them about the work done by the Central Government, they will not be able to connect with the voters, Modi said. The Prime Minister also took feedback on the work the MPs are doing in their constituencies.

He urged the MPs to keep away from any such things as would tarnish their image and to visit their Lok Sabha constituencies by making a time-bound programme. National president of the BJP JP Nadda was also present at the meeting.

Bhopal: Shah To Issue State Govt’s Report Card On Achievements Of 19 Years

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will go to polls with the achievements of 19 years of its rule. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will soon issue the state government’s report card from Bhopal.

The report card contains the government’s successes. It includes the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Madhya Pradesh during his nine years tenure.

The work done by the Modi-led government for the country will also be mentioned in the report card, though the focus will be on the state government’s achievements.

There will be a comparative chart of the performance of the Congress government with that of the BJP government. The Congress’s deeds in the past as well as during its 15-month-old rule will be in it.

The event, where Shah will issue the report card, will be held after August 15. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and party’s state unit president VD Sharma will be present at the function. Shah will also address the intellectuals at the function where he will describe the difference between the Congress government and the BJP government. The BJP leaders are trying to tell the people that the BJP government is better than the Congress government.

For this reason, the party is preparing a report card of both the governments. The strategy was made at a meeting held at Shah’s residence in Delhi. The report card will be sent to different parts of the country, so that the party workers may tell the people the difference between the Congress and the BJP in terms of governance.