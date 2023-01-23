Bhopal: Moderate to dense fog, rain likely in many districts

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fluctuation in temperature was recorded at many places in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Night temperature soared while day temperature dropped at many places. Another western disturbance is starting from January 23. On Sunday, Bhopal recorded day temperature 27.3 degrees Celsius after drop of 1.8 degrees while it recorded night temperature 13.6 degrees Celsius after rise of 1.2 degrees. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.9 degrees while it recorded night temperature of 12 degrees Celsius after drop of 1 degree. Khandwa recorded drop of 3.6 degrees in day temperature that settled at 28.5 degrees Celsius. Four-degree drop recorded in day temperature was recorded in Shivpuri.

Its day temperature was 21.2 degrees Celsius. Rewa recorded 6.4-degree rise in night temperature and settled at 14 degrees Celsius. Yellow alert has been issued for moderate to intense fog in Ashoknagar, Guna, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Bhind, Morena, Chhatarpur, Panna, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Gwalior and Datia. Light rain is likely to occur in Rewa division and districts like Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Nivari. An active western disturbance is approaching the Western Himalayas on January 23. The weather system will induce a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan. Under the combined influence of circulation and western disturbance, layer of medium clouds is likely to form. This may lead to thunderstorm from January 24-26.

