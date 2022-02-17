Bhopal: Model Club, Sect Club lift trophy of District Ball Badminton Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Model Club and Sect Club claimed the trophy of District Ball Badminton Championship in menís and womenís category respectively on Thursday, said the secretary of ball badminton association Naushad Ali.

The championship was held in the memory of late Kailash Sarang at Sports Competition Branch Sports Ground D Sector Govindpura and the selected players will then represent Bhopal at the state-level championship.

Model Club defeated Mahadev Club by 35-23/27-35/35-32 in menís finale and Sect Club defeated Rani Kamalapati Club 35-26/35-33 in the women's finale.

On the second day of the championship, Mahadev Club defeated Dr Shyama Prasad Club 35-23/35-32 to enter the semi-finals. Similarly, in the women's section, MKN Academy defeated Rani Kamalapati Club by 35-21/35-27 to enter the semi-finals.

Chief guest Vishvas Sarang distributed the prize among the winners and motivated the players to do better and continue chasing their dreams.

