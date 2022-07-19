e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Modalities of Narmada luxury cruise project finalised

Survey of waterway complete, 80-foot boat to ferry 100 tourists from Barwani to Statue of Unity

SmitaUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the survey of waterway complete, the modalities of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’s ambitious project of operating a luxury cruise on Narmada river were made final at a high-level meeting with stakeholders and agencies held recently.

Deputy manager, MP Film and Adventure Board, Umakant Chaudhary, told Free Press that it was decided to operate a 60 to 80-foot-long cruise with a capacity of 80 to 100 passengers. “It will have well-appointed cabins, spa, restaurant, gym and splash pool,” Chaudhary said.

The survey of the waterway, done by an agency under Union Jalshakti Ministry, which began in January, was completed this month. KPMG India has been appointed as a consultant for the project.

The cruise will take about nine hours to cover the distance between the two destinations. It will ply from Barwani to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. “Journey will be of one night and two days with stopovers in between,” he said. Terminals will be built at the start and end points of cruise. Also, two terminals will be built on the way where the tourists will be able to make brief halts. The Board is in talks with leading luxury cruise operators of the country for operating the service.

The journey will cover three states - Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Of the 135 km, 52 km is in Madhya Pradesh, 32 km covering Maharashtra on one side of the river and Madhya Pradesh on the other, another 32 km where Narmada forms a boundary between Gujarat and Maharashtra and finally a 9-km stretch in Gujarat.

Chaudhary said that a luxury resort would come up in Barwani, where the tourists would be able to stay before the journey. A temple located amid picturesque scenery at the point where the borders of the three states meet is proposed as one of the stopovers, he said.

Managing director and additional managing director of Board Sheo Shekhar Shukla and Vivek Shrotriya attended the meeting held recently.

article-image

