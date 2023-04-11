 Bhopal: Mock drill continues, but patient party pull stretcher themselves
Hospital will make announcement for help: supdt

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At the time of Covid mock drill, it took 48 minutes for a patient who came in ambulance to reach the doctor from the emergency in JP Hospital. On Tuesday, the superintendent of the hospital, along with other doctors, continued with the drill at around 10 am.

A 60-year-old lady patient from TT Nagar, who had severe pain and numbness in her legs reached JP Hospital by ambulance at around 10.07 am. Her prescription was issued and the doctor in the emergency asked her to immediately consult surgeon MS Khan in room number 52.

The relatives of the patient reached the first floor with a stretcher at 10.12 am, where Dr Khan was not present in his room. During this, the patient was in excruciating pain. At around 10.56 am Dr Khan came and diagnosed the patient and asked her for a CT scan. Dr Khan had come at around ten in the morning. But he was busy with some of his some of his acquaintances.

JP Hospital superintendent Dr Rakesh Shrivastava informed Free Press, ‘There is already a helpline to provide all kind of help to patients but the way the concerned patient and her relatives moved from one place to other is worrisome for us. From now, we will announcements, so that patients’ relatives could approach for help.’

