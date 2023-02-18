Bhopal: MLAs’ report card to be made on feedback of Vikas Yatra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The report card of the legislators will be prepared on the feedback the party leaders are getting through the Vikas Yatras.

The Chief Minister’s Office is taking feedback on Vikas Yatras being held in each assembly constituency.

The feedback is taken on how much response an MLA is getting during the Vikas Yatras; and how people are expressing their resentment at a legislator.

Besides, what is the response of the Bharatiya Janata Party workers to a particular legislator; and what is the emotion of the people will be taken care of. So, a report is being prepared on these points.

Chouhan will tell the legislators about their weaknesses on the grounds of the report.

The feed taken during the Vikas Yatras will have an impact on distribution of tickets for the ensuing elections.

The legislators, against whom there is strong resentment among the people, might not get tickets.

The legislators, who have lost connections with the voters in the constituencies, are facing people’s ire.

On the contrary, those who are connected with the people are not facing any problems.

The legislators, who are not taking interest in the Vikas Yatras, have been asked to pay attention to these Yatras. Chouhan has already held one-to-one interaction with the legislators on the grounds of the survey.

In the survey, the legislators were told to pay attention to the weaknesses and the caste equations in their constituencies.

Immediately after the survey, Vikas Yatras have been organised. Now, the Vikas Yatra report will be very important along with ticket distribution and the survey.

