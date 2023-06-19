Bhopal: MLA Narayan Tripathi Opens Front Against Satna MP Ganesh Singh

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from Maihar, Narayan Tripathi opened a front against Satna Member of Parliament Ganesh Singh stating that the MP was taking credit of the work done by the local elected representatives.

Without taking his name, the legislator said he came into politics to destroy such ‘demons’. He made the remark while addressing a programme in Maihar. “Member of Parliament lay down the foundation stones, perform puja and give speeches on the work that we did,” said the MLA.

He challenged the MP to enlist even a single major work done by him in the region. He even called upon people to find out any big work done by Singh during his four terms.

Notably, Narayan Tripathi often remains in news for one or other reason. Earlier, he had hit the headlines by announcing to float a new party which would fight for the separate Vindhya state.

