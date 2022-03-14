Bhopal: MLA Discretionary Fund raised from Rs 2 to Rs 3 crore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a raise in MLA discretionary fund from existing Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore. He made this announcement in the state Assembly on Monday.

CM Chouhan was speaking on the vote of thanks on the governor's address made for the budget session. Chouhan said that MLAs often used to complain that discretionary funds were not enough to meet their needs for social welfare.

The CM made this announcement amidst heavy thumping of tables in the House. Some MLAs cutting across party lines said that the discretionary fund should be raised to Rs 5 crore.

As the demand went unheard, speaker Girish Gautam urged the CM to consider the demand made by large numbers of MLAs to raise the fund to Rs 5 crore.

Notably, MLAs from both the political parties including BJP and Congress were demanding to raise the fund, so that more development works can be done in their constituencies.

CM also announced to waive of electricity bills of the consumers during the first phase of corona. An estimated 88 lakh consumers from across the state will benefit from this announcement. The amount of the electricity bill, if paid during the corona period, will be adjusted in their next bills.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 04:54 PM IST