Bhopal: MLA Court asks EOW to present status report on minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MLA Court Bhopal, have asked the economic offences wing (EOW) to present the status report related to the alleged land gift, received by revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput, the advocate said here on Thursday.

The petitioner’s advocate Yawar Khan told Free Press that they had filed a case in the Court. It is alleged that the minister had received the gift in form of 50 acres of land in Sagar district, from his in-laws.

The advocate alleged that the minister had given revenue loss of Rs 50 lakh to the state government, by taking the land as a gift. If he had purchased the land the government would have got the stamp revenue.

On the petition, the Court has ordered the EOW to present the report into the Court on February 17. On the other hand, the EOW officials informed that till Thursday evening they did not receive any order or instructions related to the case.

