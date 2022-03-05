Bhopal: Mixed reaction over MPTET exams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has finally conducted the primary Teachers Eligibility Test 2020 on Saturday, which was not conducted from last 2 years due to rise in Coronavirus.

As the exam was conducted, some candidates found the exam very easy, some faced difficulties in some sections.

One such candidate told Free Press that the question paper was very easy, if one has prepared a bit for it also.

Some examinees complained about the questions in the environment section, they said that the level of the questions was way higher than the prescribed format.

A few also faced some technical issues with the systems provided to them, which were resolved by centres. Some candidates seemed unhappy with the board as the MPTET has been conducted suddenly without including it to the colander of the board.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 11:55 PM IST