Bhopal: ‘Missing’ posters of MP Pragya come up at BJP office

Bhopal: Amidst raging corona pandemic, posters of BJP Member of Parliament Pragya Thakur ‘missing’ were found pasted on the walls of BJP headquarters in Bhopal on Friday.

The medical wing of National Students Union of India (NSUI) fixed the posters of Thakur, specially the BJP headquarters. The posters said that the system in Bhopal has crumbled due to corona pandemic while the MP elected by the people is having fun.

Person who will search the missing MP will be rewarded appropriately, read the poster.

No reaction has come from the BJP MP since the outbreak of the pandemic. Neither could she be seen inspecting the medical facilities in Bhopal nor helping people in such dire circumstances. Several similar posts are viral on social media as well.