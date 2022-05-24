Bhopal: Missing man found buried; 2 held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The mystery of a missing man was unfolded after eight months when the alleged killer confessed to the murder of the victim at Habibganj police station on Tuesday, the cops said. The body of the man was buried in the house of the accused. Two persons including a woman were sent to jail for their involvement in the crime.

Panic ensued when hardcore criminal Shamsher Khan was seen carrying suckle wrapped in a cloth, threatening residents of Sai Baba Nagar in Bhopal, late Monday evening.

Police station in-charge Bhan Singh Prajapati told the media that in the month of October 2021, one Shivdutt alias Shiva Bhalerao (31), resident of TT Nagar area, working as a construction labour went missing.

A missing complaint was lodged into the missing persons squad. Late Monday evening, Shamsher was threatening neighbours that he will behead anyone like he had done with Shiva, if anyone tries to come in his way. Shamsher (38) and one Asha Thakur (32) are in a live-in relationship.

The matter was reported to the police. When the cops quizzed accused Shamsher, he revealed that the missing person’s body was buried in the house itself. The police detained the accused.

Prajapati added that the body was dug out Tuesday morning and monitored by the forensic team which collected evidence from the spot.

A case has been registered under section 302, 201 and 120 of the IPC with the accused sent to jail.

Murder Mystery

Shamsher, Asha and Shiva are good friends, Shamsher was having suspicion that Shiva was attracted to her girlfriend.

They used to drink together and on the fateful day Shiva came to the house and started boozing. Shamsher stabbed Shiva after putting him on an overdose. Later, because of heavy bleeding he died. The two dug a ditch one-and-a-half feet deep. They dumped the body in it.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:27 PM IST