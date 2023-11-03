Bhopal: Missing 8-Year-Old Returns Home

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-year-old boy who went missing from his house in Kamla Nagar on Thursday evening returned home on Friday morning. He told his parents that he had gone to a birthday party thrown by one of his friends and slept there, the police said. Kamla Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Nirupa Pandey said complainant Devki Gauhar approached the police on Thursday night, and told them that their 8-year-old son had been missing.

They searched for him but was nowhere to be found. The police filed a missing person complaint and launched search for him but were unable to trace him. On Friday morning, the boy returned home. When questioned, he told parents that he had been to a birthday party in the neighbourhood and slept there. His parents informed police about it.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)