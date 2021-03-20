Bhopal: Miss Teen, Miss and Mrs MP competition on March 22

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Super Femme is going to organise Miss Teen, Miss and Mrs MP Competition at Vrindavan Garden from March 22.

About 40 participants from Bhopal, Indore, Rewa, and Ujjain will take part in it. The contest will be held in three rounds. Director of the institution, Nimisha Saxena, said, "We are preparing for contest since last one month and working on participants to build their confidence. We have groomed them online due to corona norms." She said that they received about 150 entries. Of these, 40 are selected.

Besides contest, cultural events will be held. Earlier the event was to be organised on Sunday but the date of the event was to extend due to lockdown.