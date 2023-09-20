Bhopal: Misrod Police To Summon Ambulance Company Directors

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police will summon directors of the company, which operates 108 ambulance services across the state, in connection with the job fraud case that has been filed against them recently, the police said. The police added that two complainants had approached the court after which an FIR was registered against the company directors on Monday.

Misrod police station house officer (SHO) RB Sharma said resident Ramswaroop Parmar had come across an advertisement in a newspaper in 2021, in which the directors of Jai Ambe Pvt Ltd had placed an offer for job. When he contacted on the given number, the company directors allegedly got in touch with him and took Rs 11,000 as processing fee and other charges. He did not get the job offer till May 2022. When he tried amassing more information about the company, he learnt that company had allegedly defrauded a dozen other people too on the same pretext.

Parmar then approached the court along with one of his friends named Vijay Singh Kushwaha and lodged a case against the accused. Upon receiving directives from the court, Misrod police registered a case against six directors of the company. SHO Sharma said that full-fledged probe had been launched in the case and notice was going to be issued soon to all company directors. Arrests can possibly be made in the case, he added.