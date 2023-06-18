 Bhopal: Mishra Takes Umbrage At Satna Collector
He cautioned them to be wary of the time to come after 5 months.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 12:23 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress Media Cell President KK Mishra has taken umbrage at Satna District Collector Anurag Verma and Satna Municipal Commissioner for participating in the RSS programme. He cautioned them to be wary of the time to come after 5 months. Moreover, he also said that how fairness could be expected from both of them during the time of elections.

