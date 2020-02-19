Bhopal: Miscreants make off with mobile handsets

BHOPAL: Unidentified miscreants broke into a few shops and made off with a few mobile handsets. The incident occurred on Monday night at Hanuman Mandir campus area.

According to SHO Nishatpura Mahendra Singh Chouhan the incident occurred in a mobile shop, but the accused made the way through other shops through making holes.

The other shops around were not relieved of any valuables, even when in those shops television sets were kept, but the mobile phones were only found missing in a shop.

SHO said that the accused had drilled holes in other shops to enter the mobile shop. The mobile handsets of Chinese companies were only found missing and after the accused is caught the reason of theft will be ascertained, he said.

He said that the shopkeeper has reported the amount of booty to be only Rs 8,000. He said that the accused wanted to take only mobile phones as there were other items in the shops that he first entered and then drilled hole into, to enter the mobile shop.