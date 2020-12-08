Bhopal: Miscreants attack lady riding two-wheeler, snatch purse

BHOPAL: A 39-year-old woman was relieved of her purse when she was riding a two-wheeler on Monday night. The woman told police that the accused snatched her purse she was hanging. Her mother was riding a pillion and before they could raise alarm, the accused fled.

The woman, Sarita Tiwari is married to a CISF personnel and her husband is posted in Vishakhapattanam. Her parents live in Bhopal.

As per the Govindpura police, the woman and her mother were heading towards Shukrawara market from IT square at around 08:30 pm when the incident occurred.

The woman told police that two accused arrived on a bike and snatched away her purse. She lost control on the two-wheeler and by the time she balanced herself, the duo fled.